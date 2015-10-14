Harlem Fine Arts Show returns to Chicago Merchandise Mart

2nd Annual event recognizes Chicago art, civic and business community while offering the finest in African American art

The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS), the largest traveling African Diaspora art show and sale in the United States, will return to Chicago’s Merchandise Mart October 29 – November 1. HFSA was launched in 2009 and held its first event in Chicago in 2014. Since its inception HFAS has had over 60,000 visitors, traveled to more than 10 cities and showcased hundreds of artists and galleries.

“Harlem in New York City and Bronzeville in Chicago are two of the most celebrated African-American communities in the world,” says Dion Clarke, founder of the Harlem Fine Art Show. “ We are excited to be returning to Chicago’s Merchandise Mart this fall to close out Chicago Artist Month with this celebrated show and sale.”

According to the book Black Chicago Renaissance edited by Darlene Clark Hine and John McCluskey, “…the cultural outpouring that distinguished Harlem in the 20s swept through Chicago in the 30s bringing with it a prolific period of African American creativity in music, performance art, social science scholarship and visual and literary artistic expression.”

The Harlem Fine Arts Show will host an Opening Night Gala Reception on October 29 at 6 p.m. benefitting the North Shore (IL) Chapter, The Links Incorporated. The event will also recognize leaders in the Chicago arts community.

Friday, October 30 is designated Youth Empowerment Day when CPS students will participate in tours and seminars from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show opens to the public at 6 p.m. with a Salute to Multi-Cultural Business recognizing Chicago’s African American business leaders. Honorees for Friday include Veranda Dickens, Board Chair, Seaway Bank & Trust; Louis Dodd, Allstate Insurance Premier Agency; Merry Green, MGPG Events, Inc.; Monica Haslip, Executive Director Little Black Pearl; Norma J. Williams of NJW Consulting and media executive Abe Thompson also a minority owner of the Chicago Sky basketball team.

Saturday, October 31 the show opens to the public at 10 a.m. The Author’s Pavilion will be open from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., followed by the Arts Lecture Series from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Invited artists include Faheem Majeed, Hebru Brantley, Ted Ellis, photographer Dawoud Bey and others. The day will end with an Artistic Halloween Masquerade Ball and Steppers Set from 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets to the Ball and Steppers Set are available separately.

“Discussions by the Lake”, a thought provoking open forum about real issues facing the African American community, will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 4 – 6 p.m. This discussion is quickly becoming a staple of the Harlem Fine Art Show with the most recent event held in Washington, D.C. this September. The Forum engages people of all races, ages, colors, creeds, and sexual orientations in discussions about social justice and how they can make a difference in their communities. The topic “Where do WE go from here?” addresses the current landscape of race relations, police brutality and lack of living wages facing t multicultural communities across the United States.

Moderating this discussion will be Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr., former executive director of the NAACP and current head of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). Invited panelist include Maudlyne Ihejirika, award winning Chicago Sun Times reporter; Arlene Coleman, president of the Cook County Bar Association; artist Raymond Thomas and Princeton Professor Omar Wasow.

Sunday, November 1 the show will open from noon – 6 p.m. and feature a Jazz brunch and performances by noted Chicago Gospel Choirs.

The 2015 Harlem Fine Art Show is sponsored by United Airlines, Country Financial and Morgan Stanley. Half price tickets are available at Walgreens locations across the Chicagoland region and first time customers to the ride sharing app Lyft can receive a $20 credit by using the code HFAS2015.

Visit http://bit.ly/HFAStix for more information or to purchase tickets and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #hfaschi.

About The Harlem Fine Art Show

First held in February 2010 in New York City, the Harlem Fine Arts Show has attracted more than 60,000 visitors since its inception. HFAS debuted in Chicago in 2014. Attendees include collectors, art enthusiasts, educators, students, and professionals. Over 80 nationally and internationally known artist, including Leroy Campbell, Paul Goodnight, Michael Escoffery, Frank Frazier, Woodrow Nash, Dane Tilghman, Brenda Joysmith, and Glenn Tunstull have been a part of the show. In addition, highly regarded known arts establishments including Louisville’s E&S Gallery , Water Kolours Fine Art in Memphis, and New York’s Savacou Gallery have also contributed works to the show.

