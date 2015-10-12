Diddy, Jeezy, J. Cole, Common, Russell Simmons, Trayvon Martin’s mother at Million Man March

WASHINGTON – Twenty years ago this past weekend, the historic Million Man March attracted previously unfathomable and unprecedented throngs of African-American men (and women) from across the country — and other countries — to Washington, D.C. in October 1995 in a show of sheer collectivism and a call to action to uplift our communities.

The occasion was also an opportunity for organizer and Nation of Islam leader, Min. Louis Farrakhan, to implore black men to declare war on self-hate and to go back and help obliterate the deplorable conditions that are decimating the communities.

Twenty years later, Farrakhan and others, including Travyon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton, admonished the sea of black men and women to develop a strong sense of collectivism and cultural unity that would undoubtedly maximize the black community’s power and dollars.

This would lead to the building of institutions and corporations that would lead the black community out of intergenerational impoverishment and all of its devilish offspring: bad health, criminality, self loathing, lack of education, unemployment, premature death and black-on-black crime.

Take a look at many of the beautiful sites from the 2015 Million Man March in the nation’s Capitol.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: