Reverend Dr.Otis Moss III Shares Profound Insight On Reclaiming Our Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rev. Dr. Moss, the current Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, IL, is an accomplished author, speaker, and activist.

He published his first book, Redemption in a Red Light District in 1999 and co-authored The Gospel Re-Mix; How to Reach the Hip-Hop Generation in 2006.

His sermons, articles, and poetry have appeared in publications such as Power in the Pulpit II: America’s Most Effective Preachers, Joy to the World: Sermons From America’s Pulpit, Sound The Trumpet: Messages of Hope for Black Men, The Audacity of Faith: Christian Leaders Reflect on the Election of Barack Obama, Sojourners Magazine and The African American Pulpit Journal.

Last week, he attended Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) Annual Prayer Breakfast. The Prayer Breakfast is the penultimate, signature event of the 45th Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) and draws roughly 3,000 attendees each year.

