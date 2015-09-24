It looks like the queen Diana Ross is a grandmother again!

Her son, actor Evan Ross, 27, and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross, 30, just shared a photo of their beautiful newborn daughter, Jagger Snow Ross.

Shared on Ashlee’s Instagram, the happy mom wrote “We love her so much!!! She is beyond everything!!! I have the best baby daddy @realevanross In the world. Love you.”

Evan shared the same photo, writing “Every day has been the best day!!! Such a wonderful blessing. Love you [Ashlee] best mommy in the world.”

The baby is the first for Evan and Ashlee’s second. Jagger’s big brother, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, was born during Ashlee’s previous marriage to Fall Out Boy singer, Pete Wentz.

Ashlee and Evan first announced the birth of the baby in July, when she also shared a post on Instagram.

Congratulations to the couple.

Diana’s A Grandmother Again: Evan Ross Shares Adorable Pic Of Newborn Daughter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

