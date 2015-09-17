Poll: Chances Fall For Trump GOP Nomination After Debate Performance

After failing to present sound foreign and domestic policy plans and enduring repeated blows from his Republican foes, GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump is starting to look a little less presidential, according to the Political Prediction Market from CNN and Pivit.

Prediction Market is a “game run by the company Pivit that uses polls and other factors and input from players who weigh in on the increasing or decreasing chance that a candidate or party wins or loses an election,” the report says.

Results show that Trump’s chances of winning the Republican nomination tumbled 8 percentage points to 12 percent during CNN’s GOP debate Wednesday night at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. Trump strayed away from important issues to battle with practically everyone on stage, chiefly Carly Fiorina, Jeb Bush, and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson entered the debate in second place, but his odds of winning the nomination also slipped by 4 points during the debate, the reports says. Notably, Carson failed to appear assertive on a stage full of politicians and vocal opponents. From CNN:

Marco Rubio was the early winner, according to Political Prediction Market data collected during the debate. The odds of Rubio winning the GOP nomination rose 6 points to 15%. Carly Fiorina also rose by 2 points to 16% odds and Jeb Bush rose by 1 point to 18% odds to win the GOP nomination. Bush currently has the best odds, but not by much.

Trump became a caricature of himself as he made faces and rolled his eyes during his opponents’ criticism. His emoji faces were the clear winner of the night.

Donald Trump just did every emoji face on your phone in 7 seconds. #GOPDebate https://t.co/jkTnY0xBp8 — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) September 17, 2015

Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard executive, won a second-look from Republicans with her performance at Wednesday night’s debate. Via The New York Times:

Still, some of the most memorable interactions centered on loaded confrontations with Mr. Trump. Mrs. Fiorina called him “an entertainer,” and Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky labeled him “sophomoric” in the opening minutes of the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library here. Mr. Trump drew a stinging assault on his leadership abilities and character from Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, one of several candidates who have declined in the polls as Mr. Trump has soared…. “We don’t need an apprentice in the White House — we have one right now,” Mr. Walker said, invoking the name of Mr. Trump’s former reality show. When Mr. Trump sharply criticized his record in Wisconsin, Mr. Walker hit back: “Just because he says it doesn’t make it true. The facts are the facts.”

Do you think Trump or Carson can recover on the campaign trail before the next debate?

