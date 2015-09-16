Top Apps To Help You Navigate The Annual CBCF Conference

[anvplayer video=”4229939″]
Tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to detail the top three apps that will help you stay connected and navigate this year’s Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference (official app for CBC)
- Get conference schedule
- See who’s attending (speakers and attendees)
- Scavenger hunt (cool feature)
- Make donation to CBCF
GroupMe app - stay in touch with friends and colleagues during conference
- Simple to use but packed with features
- Messages are sent over wifi, SMS is available as well
- Add your own photos/other images, gifs, videos, emoji
- Create events within groups and add reminders
Reach app - meet new connections & network
- Location-based: find Linkedin info for people near you
- Find events near you & register through the app
- Instant message contacts
