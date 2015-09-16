Top Apps To Help You Navigate The Annual CBCF Conference

[anvplayer video=”4229939″]

Tech-life expert Stephanie Humphrey joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to detail the top three apps that will help you stay connected and navigate this year’s Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference.

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference (official app for CBC)

Get conference schedule

See who’s attending (speakers and attendees)

Scavenger hunt (cool feature)

Make donation to CBCF

GroupMe app ­- stay in touch with friends and colleagues during conference

Simple to use but packed with features

Messages are sent over wi­fi, SMS is available as well

Add your own photos/other images, gifs, videos, emoji

Create events within groups and add reminders

Reach app ­- meet new connections & network

Location­-based: find Linkedin info for people near you

Find events near you & register through the app

Instant message contacts

