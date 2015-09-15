NAACP: America’s Journey For Justice March Nears Its End In Washington, D.C.

[anvplayer video=”4277532″]

Activists participating in America’s Journey to Justice have marched from Selma, Ala. to Washington, D.C. in order to bring awareness to criminal justice reform, access to the ballot box, sustainable jobs with a living wage, and equitable public education.

On Tuesday, just ahead of the end of the Journey for Justice march, Cornell W. Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP, joined Roland Martin on TV One’s NewsOne Now to discuss the culmination of the NAACP’s one thousand mile march across the country.

When asked if the march has helped the NAACP garner enough support towards pressuring Congress to act on restoring the provisions in the gutted Voting Rights Act, Brooks said the momentum was definitely there.

“We have marched a thousand miles, we have had thousands of people participate in this march. There are millions of people who have been following the march digitally and online and participated during Rosh Hashanah all across the country. There are 200 rabbis, roughly one tenth of the rabbis in the country, that participated in this march and are speaking about it and speaking about racial justice,” he replied.

Brooks went on to highlight some of the activities taking place during the culmination of the one thousand mile Journey for Justice march, including:

Tuesday, September 15th

12:15 p.m. Marchers and supporters gather on the Virginia side of the Arlington Memorial Bridge

1:30 p.m. America’s Journey for Justice begins the final leg of its march across the Arlington Memorial Bridge into Washington, D.C. and the steps of the Lincoln Memorial

2:30 p.m. Press Conference to mark the successful completion of America’s Journey for Justice on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial

7:00 -9:00 p.m. Interfaith Service & Legislative “teach-in” Washington Hebrew Congregation 3935 Macomb Street, NW Washington, DC 20016

Wednesday, September 16th

9:00 a.m. Advocacy Day Kickoff Rally & Press Conference Upper Senate Park 200 New Jersey Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20001

10:30 a.m. Begin Advocacy Visits To let your U.S. Representative and both your U.S. Senators know that “our lives, our votes, our jobs, and our schools matter’

Brooks also told Martin that during Wednesday night’s Republican presidential debate, the NAACP will have activists on social media posing the question “Are you committed to protecting the right to vote by strengthening the Voting Rights Act?”

