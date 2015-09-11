Justice Or Else: Min. Louis Farrakhan Discusses How To End The Killing In Black Communities

[anvplayer video=”4229950″]

In an exclusive interview on TV One’s NewsOne Now this week, host Roland Martin asked Minister Louis Farrakhan how to curb the violence plaguing African-American communities nationwide.

The leader of the Nation of Islam responded to Martin’s comment, saying, “Our community has become a cesspool of filth, indecency, drugs, guns, unemployment, and it looks as though there are those that are in our community – not from our community – that take advantage of the social engineering that has engineered our youth into a savage condition.”

Farrakhan recounted a conversation he had with Martin Luther King III, where he told the son of the late civil rights icon, “Your father taught us non-violence and he thought and believed that our non-violence and our love shown to White people who were always violent toward us would change their hearts — 50 years after Dr. King, and if you have his words, he said, ‘My dream that I talked about has now become a nightmare.”

“We have not changed the hearts of those who have murdered us outside of the law of justice. So what shall we do? We are now killing each other. We are raping and robbing and pillaging our own communities. Our own communities are not safe — the elderly can’t walk the street — the children can’t play for being shot down by gang conflict,” he continued. “So I called for … 10,000 fearless Black men, for who death is sweeter than continued living under tyranny.”

Watch Roland Martin and Minister Louis Farrakhan’s conversation in the video clip above.

The Justice Or Else march will take place on October 10, 2015 in Washington, D.C. at the National Mall in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March.

Mark your calendars! TV One NewsOne Now moves to 7 A.M. ET starting Monday September 14th. Until then, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Justice Or Else: Min. Louis Farrakhan Calls For Economic Boycott Of Black Friday Shopping To “Redistribute The Pain”

Justice Or Else: Min. Farrakhan Talks #BlackLivesMatter & Young Activists

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Also On Atlanta Daily World: