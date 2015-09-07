End Of Summer 2015: Here Are The Stories We Couldn’t Stop Talking About This Season

[anvplayer video=”4229961″]
In this special edition of the NewsOne Top 5 we take a look at the top news stories during a summer that gave us plenty to talk about and reflect on. Read more about them, below.
- Hate Crime In Charleston: 9 Dead In Shooting At Historical African American Church, Suspect In Custody
- Illinois Woman Who Drove To Texas For New Job Found Dead In Jail Cell Days Later
- Watch: McKinney Teens Speak Out About Violent Cop At Pool Party, Suggest Race Was A Factor
- Where Is New Orleans 10 Years Later? An Infographic Of Hurricane Katrina By The Numbers
- EXCLUSIVE: A Year After Michael Brown’s Death, Ferguson Locals See Progress — And Stubborn Challenges
- Big Deal? Hillary Clinton Under Fire For Telling #BlackLivesMatter The Movement Can Change Laws, Not Hearts
- Virginia News Reporter, Cameraman Murdered During Live Interview, Suspected Gunman Dead (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
