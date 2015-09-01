CopsGoneWild: Black Man Pulled Over By Ohio Cop For Making “Direct Eye Contact”

[anvplayer video=”4229969″]

John Felton, an African-American man from Detroit, was pulled over by an Ohio police officer for making “direct eye contact” with him, a jaw-dropping new video reveals.

In recent months, we’ve seen trivial encounters with law enforcement officers end terribly wrong (see Sandra Bland) but fortunately in this case, Felton was only issued a warning for an alleged traffic signal violation.

Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, said of the encounter, “If people want to understand the reality of what’s going on, that is a perfect example right there.”

NewsOne Now panelist David Swerdlick said, “In a lot of these instances — not all — police have misunderstood who they are in this situation. They are public servants, not there to be kowtowed to by people they stopped.”

Watch John Felton’s recording of his shocking encounter with an Ohio police officer in the video clip above.

