Misty Copeland Heads To Detroit To Perform ‘Sleeping Beauty’

Everyone’s favorite ballet dancer, Misty Copeland, is set to be one of the stars in next year’s production of “Sleeping Beauty” at the Detroit Opera House.

There is no word yet on which particular title Copeland will have in the show as she performs with her colleagues at the American Ballet Theater (ABT). However, with the tremendous accomplishments she has made—especially now as ABT’s first Black female principal dancer—we’re sure she’s going to wow the audience with a performance of a lifetime.

Copeland, 32, will perform a pas de deux with fellow ABT dancer, Gabe Stone Shayer from “Sleeping Beauty” to give viewers a glimpse of the ballet at the Michigan Opera Theater’s annual Opera Ball Gala fundraiser this October. In Copeland’s previous performance at the opera house, she held a secondary role in ABT’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

This development is just one of many of Copeland’s exciting and trailblazing career as a ballerina. Copeland has not only brought diversity to a dance world that has long been criticized as elitist and almost exclusively White, but she’s also achieved an unseen amount of commercial success that has yet to achieved by other ballet dancers. Aside from her critically-acclaimed performances with ABT, Copeland is also the face of wide reaching ad-campaigns and initiatives for brands like Under Armour and ABT’s Project Plié. In addition, she penned the NYT-bestseller, Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, performed alongside Prince and was listed as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People in 2015.

Once again, #TeamBeautiful says congratulations! We wish Misty all the prosperity and health in the world and we can’t wait to see what milestone she makes next.

