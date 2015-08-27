Jerry Heller, Former N.W.A Manager, Comments On Possibility That Suge Knight Injected Eazy-E With AIDS

N.W.A’s former manager, Jerry Heller, recently weighed in on the possibility that Eazy-E was injected with AIDS by Suge Knight.

This comes in light of the comments made by Yung Eazy, the son of Eazy-E, and his recent Instagram post where he highlighted his view that Suge Knight was behind his father’s passing in March of 1995.

“I can’t believe that the FBI or somebody—I mean that show is all over YouTube,” Jerry Heller said during an interview with the Murder Master Music Show. “He said ‘Ya kill ‘em. You inject ‘em. Eazy-E style.’ I mean, come on. Do they not care when an African American kills another African American? Do they not care?”

The video Jerry Heller is referring to is footage of Suge Knight’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, where the former CEO of Death Row Records joked around regarding Eazy-E’s death.

“They got this new thing out,” Suge Knight said during his appearance on the show. “They get blood from somebody with AIDS and then they shoot you with it. That’s a slow death. An Eazy-E thing.”

Jerry Heller continued by questioning why the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur have yet to be solved.

“I don’t know, man. I mean, why haven’t they solved Biggie’s murder? Why haven’t they solved Tupac’s murder? If Eazy was murdered, if he was injected, why haven’t they solved it? You can’t tell me that people that can track down Osama bin Laden and kill him in Pakistan can’t find out who killed Biggie on Wilshire Boulevard coming out the fuckin’ Petersen Museum with fuckin’ cops there. Makes no sense.”

Jerry Heller’s interview with the Murder Master Music Show can be viewed below:

