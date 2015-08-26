NewsOne Top 5: Upset Mom Aims Harsh Words At #BlackLivesMatter…AND MORE!

[anvplayer video=”4229986″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the trending stories you’re talking about:
- Mom Slams #BlackLivesMatter For Not Addressing Black-On-Black Crime
- Black Activists Unveil Policy Demands With Campaign Zero; Trump Rally Song Not So “Sweet” For Black Folks
- Donald Trump Admits He Knows Nothing About Black Lives Matter…But We Already Knew That
- Judge Orders Withdrawal Of Ferguson Warrants Issued Before 2015
- President Obama Gives Joe Biden His Blessing For 2016 Presidential Campaign
