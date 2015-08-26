Former NFL Player Simeon Rice Makes Directorial Debut [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244510″]

When Simeon Rice hung up his cleats for the last time, he embarked on a new dream. The former NFL player makes his writing and directorial debut with the non-stop thriller, Unsullied.

Check out our exclusive with Rice above, and check out Unsullied, in theaters Aug. 28.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

#LastCall: Chevy Woods Pays Back His Hometown On “All Said And Done” [EXCLUSIVE]

Mike Epps Is ‘Humbly Nervous’ To Play Richard Pryor In Upcoming Biopic

Forest Whitaker To Make Broadway Debut Next Year

Stretch Armstrong & Bobbito Unveil New Documentary About Their Legendary Radio Show

Also On Atlanta Daily World: