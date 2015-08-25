WealthyU: How To Save Money While Back To School Shopping

[anvplayer video=”4229989″]

Back-to-school shopping season is in full swing, which means if you have school-aged children, you’re probably going to spend a considerable amount of money purchasing the items listed on your child’s school supply list.

America’s Wealth Coach Deborah Owens joined Roland Martin on Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now to share her top tips on how to save money while back-to-school shopping.

Owens said a family with three children will spend approximately $600 shopping for a new school year ($200 per child). She told the panel as a result of school budgets being “strapped,” parents are “spending a lot more money and buying things like hand sanitizer and tissues.”

School Shopping Tips:

Make a list of the necessary items

Negotiate the price of items if possible

College students should rent text books instead of buying them

Visit church drives that conduct back-to-school drives

Take advantage of hair promotions

