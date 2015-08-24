All Categories
Home > All Categories

Tracy Morgan Married Longtime Fiance Over Weekend


Roz Edward
0 reads
Leave a comment
Spike TV's 'Don Rickles: One Night Only' - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The good news keeps rolling in for actor-comedian Tracy Morgan. He’s recovered from last year’s near-fatal truck collisionand he’s also going to host SNL in October. And his life has just gotten a little sweeter: he just married his fiance of four years, Megan Wollover.

The couple married on Sunday (August 23), according to The Hollywood Reporter, in an “emotional ceremony.”

In June, Morgan told People that he was determined to walk Wollover down the aisle one day after completing physical therapy. “I don’t want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair,” he said. “So I had to go hard with the therapy. … I had to get better. There was no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Morgan and Wollover have a two-year-old daughter, Maven. He was previously married from 1985-2009 to his high school sweetheart.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tracy Morgan Walking After Car Crash [VIDEO]

Tracy Morgan Sues Walmart Over Car Accident That Injured Him

Tracy Morgan Makes A “Death Pact” With FX For New Show

marriage , megan wollover , tracy morgan , wedding

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now