Activist Shaun King Responds To Breitbart Claim He Pretended To Be Biracial With Emotional Article

Milo Yiannopoulos, a columnist for Breitbart.com, alleged in an article published on Wednesday that Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King is being deceptive about his ethnicity.

According to Yiannopoulos’s article, King allegedly misled “media icon Oprah Winfrey by pretending to be biracial in order to qualify for an “Oprah scholarship” to historically black Morehouse College.”

Yiannopoulos’s article piggybacks off claims made by investigative blogger Vicki Pate, who has been compiling information about King on her blog, Re-NewsIt!.

As a result of these accusations, King and his family have been bombarded on social media regarding questions about his ethnicity.

I receive death threats daily. DISTANT members of my family are being harassed 24/7. This has taken something out of me, but I’m ok. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

King has declined to conduct interviews at this time, but responded to claims that he is actually White on Twitter in a series of posts, some of which are listed below:

23. In essence, what is happening to me now, is like conservatives demanding Obama’s long form birth certificate. It’s all BULLSHIT. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

30. I did not concoct a lie about my race to get into @Morehouse. I did not concoct a lie about my race to get an @Oprah scholarship. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

26. Like many of you, I have siblings I don’t know, siblings I’m estranged from, and a family full of secrets, divorce, affairs, etc. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

29. If you have known me from when I was in elementary school at Huntertown Elementary until now, you’ve known me as black or bi-racial. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

32. Out of LOVE for my family, I’ve never gone public with my racial story because it’s hurtful, scandalous, and it’s MY STORY. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

33. Not only that, but the truth is that @GlennBeck & @TheBlaze & Breitbart DON’T GIVE A SHIT about my race. They just want me to shut up. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 19, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

On Thursday, King also posted an emotional and revealing article to the DailyKos.com that explains his past, his mother’s infidelity with a Black man, and his identity.

“I refuse to speak in detail about the nature of my mother’s past, or her sexual partners, and I am gravely embarrassed to even be saying this now, but I have been told for most of my life that the white man on my birth certificate is not my biological father and that my actual biological father is a light-skinned black man, King writes. “My mother and I have discussed her affair. She was a young woman in a bad relationship and I have no judgment. This has been my lived reality for nearly 30 of my 35 years on earth. I am not ashamed of it, or of who I am—never that—but I was advised by my pastor nearly 20 years ago that this was not a mess of my doing and it was not my responsibility to fix it. All of my siblings and I have different parents. I’m actually not even sure how many siblings I have. It is horrifying to me that my most personal information, for the most nefarious reasons, has been forced out into the open and that my private past and pain have been used as jokes and fodder to discredit me and the greater movement for justice in America. I resent that lies have been reported as truth and that the obviously racist intentions of these attacks have been consistently downplayed at my expense and that of my family.”

Roland Martin; Dr. Wilmer Leon, P​olitical Scientist/Syndicated Columnist, SiriusXM Radio; Joia Jefferson Nuri, CEO/Founder of In The Public Eye Communications; and Douglass Sloan, Co-­Founder of the National Capitol Strategy Group, discussed this personal and hurtful attack on King.

Watch their conversation detailing the contents of Milo Yiannopoulos’ article and King’s response in the clip above. You can read the rest of King’s statement, here.

Milo Yiannopoulous had agreed to appear on Thursday’s edition of TV One’s NewsOne Now, but backed out of his scheduled appearance prior to the taping of today’s show.

