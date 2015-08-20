WTH?! Thursday: SC Man Hid Stolen Steaks In His Colostomy Bag…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4229998″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, and we’re taking a look at all of the crazy stories trending in the news.

This week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday features R&B singer Traci Braxton, TV/Radio host Aruba Tommy Bennet, and WE TV Digital Correspondent Misster Ray.

Before we get to the real mess, we kick things off in Manhattan, where a pizzeria owner created the “Pick-A-Nika” pizza topped with fried chicken, watermelon, and sunflower seeds. After receiving harsh criticism and becoming fodder for Millions March NYC protesters, the manager of Pizza By Cer Té apologized and renamed the offensive pie. According to Eater.com, the “Pick-A-Nika” pizza is now being called the “picnic pizza.”

A South Carolina man faces shoplifting charges after he was caught stealing $75 in steaks by stuffing them in his colostomy bag. According to the New York Daily News, David Samuel Hoyt denied having swiped the steak, but his girlfriend outed him, saying he stuffed the meat in the medical pouch typically used to collect human waste. Let’s hope he didn’t let the meat marinate …

A fake football player danced with the Arizona Rattlers cheerleaders and stole the show. The hefty dancer was first thought to be a player, but then there was “a flag on the play” for excessive gyration.

“After further review,” TheBigLead.com reports the large fleet-footed man donning a football uniform was Oscar Hernandez, current choreographer for the Detroit Pistons dancers.

Linda Blank was stopped by detectives in Douglas, Georgia when cops discovered she was wanted for a probation violation and theft. That’s when she decided the best course of action to hide some crack cocaine was to swallow it. The story of her arrest is crazy, but her mug shot is priceless.

Watch all of the craziness in this week’s edition of WTH?! Thursday in the video clip above.

