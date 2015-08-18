Archbishop Desmond Tutu Hospitalized

Eighty-three-year-old Archbishop Desmond Tutu was hospitalized Monday evening in Johannesburg, South Africa for an “inflammation,” his daughter said, according to CNN.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has struggled with health problems for years, is expected to remain hospitalized for at least 24 hours, writes the news outlet.

From CNN:

Tutu’s daughter, Canon Mpho Tutu, didn’t elaborate on the kind of inflammation but said it was unrelated to the infection that sent him to the hospital last month. In recent weeks, Tutu has struggled with a persistent infection with trips in and out of hospital. “He is 83, not 38,” his daughter said. “So bouncing back from an illness is not quite as easy as it once was.”

We wish the Archbishop a speedy recovery.

SEE ALSO:

“NewsOne Now” Honors The Life & Legacy Of Civil Rights Icon Julian Bond

Sanders Vows To Fight To “End Racism,” Then This Happened…Plus, Will Obama’s Ozone Rules Hurt Blacks?

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Also On Atlanta Daily World: