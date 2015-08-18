America’s oldest veteran dies month after meeting President Obama

Just one month after meeting President Obama, the oldest living veteran — 110-year-old Emma Didlake — has died.

Didlake died in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday after complaining about fatigue, the Huffington Post reports. Her granddaughter told local reporters she was showing signs of failing health. Born in 1905, Didlake was one of the few African-American women to join the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943, where she served as a solider and later as a driver.

Didlake, who at one point in her life marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., met with President Obama at the White House on July 17 and was given praise for serving her country and opening the doors for more women in the military.

Had a great visit today with Emma Didlake – our oldest living veteran at 110-years-young! She’s a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/EeeIC3AK4A — President Obama (@POTUS) July 17, 2015

Obama had this to say during their meeting:

“We are so grateful that she is here with us today. And it’s a great reminder of not only the sacrifices that the greatest generation made on our behalf, but also the kind of trailblazing that our women veterans made, African-American veterans who helped to integrate our armed services,” Obama said. “We are very, very proud of them. That’s why we got to make sure we do right by them.” After hearing news of Didlake’s passing, the president released a statement: “I was humbled and grateful to welcome Emma to the White House last month,” he said, “and Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to Emma’s family, friends, and everyone she inspired over her long and quintessentially American life.”

Didlake told reporters she didn’t think she was making a difference when she joined the Army Corps – instead she merely believed she was doing the right thing by supporting her country. While celebrating her 110th in March, Didlake was given over 200 birthday cards from fans.

Today, the oldest living veteran is Richard Overton, who is also Black. You may know of Overton – born in May 1906 – from reading about his 109th birthday, which he celebrated with his favorite things: burgers and cigars.

