Charges Dropped Against Texas Woman Subjected To Roadside Cavity Search

Drug possession and resisting arrest charges have been dropped against a Texas woman who was subjected to a degrading body cavity search on the side of the road, the Associated Press reports.
As previously reported by NewsOne, a Harris County, TX deputy pulled Charnesia Corley over for allegedly running a stop sign on June 21. The deputy said he smelled weed coming from inside her vehicle.
The resulting traffic stop near a Texaco gas station concluded with Corley being detained and charged for resisting arrest, along with possession of .02 ounces of marijuana. The arrest happened after a degrading roadside cavity search, which took place in plain sight of passerby.
According to Corley’s attorney, Samuel Cammack III, deputies spread Corley’s legs and forcibly searched her vagina as she struggled against them on the side of the road.
“One held one leg and the other held the other leg and they stuck their fingers up inside of her,” said Cammack. “This was in a Texaco parking lot, where people were walking by and cars were driving by. This was a very busy area.”
Charges were dismissed Thursday