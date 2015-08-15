Charges Dropped Against Texas Woman Subjected To Roadside Cavity Search

The resulting traffic stop near a Texaco gas station concluded with Corley being detained and charged for resisting arrest, along with possession of .02 ounces of marijuana. The arrest happened after a degrading roadside cavity search, which took place in plain sight of passerby.

According to Corley’s attorney, Samuel Cammack III, deputies spread Corley’s legs and forcibly searched her vagina as she struggled against them on the side of the road.

“One held one leg and the other held the other leg and they stuck their fingers up inside of her,” said Cammack. “This was in a Texaco parking lot, where people were walking by and cars were driving by. This was a very busy area.”