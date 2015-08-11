Coping With The Impact Of Police Violence & Unexplained Death On Black Mental Health

[anvplayer video=”4230025″]

Clayola Brown, President of the A. Philip Randolph Institute for racial equality, spoke with NewsOne Now guest host Mo Ivory about the impact police brutality, police violence, and instances of unexplained Black death is having on the African-American community.

Ivory alluded to the angst that many in the Black community are feeling as a result of the police shooting deaths and death in custody cases involving African-American men and women, saying, “It takes a mental toll. Parents are worried about their children, people are nervous when they see a police car.”

“What should Black people do with their stress behind all that is going on in this country?” Brown said. “People must be able to talk openly and clearly about what they’re feeling, what they’re thinking, and to look for some sort of resolution.” “You’re not going to get everything in a march,” she continued. “But what does happen is when we have a clear understanding that change comes about by making real succinct change and that is in doing some of the marches, but also looking to change politics so that we are the people that we are talking to about our issues.” “Part of that is making sure that we are of sound mind, sound character, and have the kind of health care that will help us be able to reach into those alliances that make us stronger people,” said Brown.

This year’s APRI National Education Conference will focus on the mental health of African-Americans and how the horrific loss of life in Charleston, Ferguson, Texas, and Cleveland have had a dramatic impact on our mental health.

Watch NewsOne Now guest host Mo Ivory and Clayola Brown, President of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, discuss how to cope with the impact of police violence on our mental health.

For more information about this year’s A. Phillip Randolph Institute National Education Conference, visit http://apri.org.

