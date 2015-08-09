Watch Portions Of The NewsOne Now Race In America Special

Black Author/Musician Befriends & Converts KKK Members

Author/musician Daryl Davis, a Black man, shares how he converts active KKK members in this exclusive interview with NewsOne Now host Roland Martin.

Davis’ book, Klan-destine Relationships, details how he came to befriend members of the infamous racial hate group and turn them away from hatred.

How The Color Of Christ Was Used To Enforce White Supremacy In America & Around The Globe

Author Edward J. Blum joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss his new book, The Color of Christ: The Son of God and the Saga of Race in America and how images of a white Jesus was used in America as well as around the world to enforce white supremacy.

Entrepreneur Mahisha Dellinger Breaks Through In The Black Hair Care Biz To Huge Success

A crazy boss led Mahisha Dellinger to start CURLS a natural hair care line for women of color. Her success in the Black hair care industry did not come without challenges. Amazingly, the industry is controlled by people of other ethnicities who have almost shut African Americans out of the business.

Dellinger chronicled her journey from corporate America to becoming a successful entrepreneur in her book, Against All Odds: From The Projects to the Penthouse

