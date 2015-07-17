NewsOne Top 5: Cops Behaving Badly, Choking & Arresting Naked People

[anvplayer video=”4230078″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about.
- Cops Reportedly Use Banned Chokehold on Ex-Marine in Brooklyn… AND MORE
- Arizona Cop Illegally Enters Home & Arrests Nearly Naked Woman
- Obama’s Prison Visits Sheds Light On A Reason So Many Black People Can’t Vote
- Black Stars Receive Emmy Nods & Lee Daniels Responds To Snub With NSFW Joke
- FBI Assists Texas Authorities In Sandra Bland Investigation
Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours