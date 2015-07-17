FBI Assists Texas Authorities In Sandra Bland Investigation

The FBI has stepped in to help Texas Rangers in the investigation of Sandra Bland, a woman who died in the hands of police custody after being arrested on a traffic charge.

According to USA Today, the FBI announced their role in the investigation on Thursday after outcry from the family and the public increased over what exactly led to the 28-year-old’s death. The Chicago native was arrested in Waller County, Texas on Friday and found dead in a jail cell on Monday. Police have labeled her death a suicide after releasing more information Thursday.

“It appears she had used a trash bag to hang herself from a partition in the ceiling, which was used to give inmates privacy,” said Elton Mathis, district attorney of Waller County.

Facebook videos Bland posted in the past about police brutality and her alleged struggles with depression have been publicized, painting a portrait of a mentally unstable woman. Her friends and family however, aren’t buying that story.

“I talked to her Friday and she was in good spirits,” said LaVaughn Mosely. “Although she was incarcerated she was in good spirits. She was looking forward to posting bond Saturday and getting out. So you don’t go from that to hanging yourself.”

In the footage, she speaks positively about her “depressed moments” and how her faith got her through her struggles.

Another video posted before her death shows her speaking about the power of social media–the same medium where her story received the most attention.

#SandraBland spoke out about the power of social media before her death pic.twitter.com/1ABcCsw4g8 — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) July 17, 2015

The family has hired an attorney and will meet with investigators on Monday. A prayer vigil for Bland will also take place on Sunday with more details to follow.

SOURCE: USA Today, Twitter | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN, YouTube

