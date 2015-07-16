Release Of Spike Lee’s “Chi-Raq” Moved Up For Oscar Consideration

Spike Lee’s upcoming film Chi-Raq is expected to be a big hit for Amazon and the first release from the company’s new movie division.

The film, written and directed by Lee, will be released in theaters this December and also on Amazon Prime. After wrapping up filming last week, the demand for the flick convinced Lee to move up its release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’m honored to be part of the film that will launch Amazon Studios and to tell a story that is so important. Please don’t be fooled by the title of Chi-Raq, this new Spike Lee joint will be something very special. We have assembled a stellar cast,” said Lee, who wrote the script with Kevin Willmott.

Starring Jennifer Hudson, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes, Angela Bassett, and Nick Cannon, Chi-Raq focuses on crime in the inner city of Chicago with a twist. Parris plays the main character, who decides to protest black-on-black gun violence by abstaining from sex. The plot is an homage to the classical Greek play Lysistrata, with a script catered to Shakespeare’s lyrical voice.

Lee posted a few images on Instagram:

The December release is reportedly an effort to gain award buzz. Lee also plans to debut the film at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. Ted Hope, the head of motion picture production at Amazon Studios, called Chi-Raq Lee’s “greatest, and definitely his boldest film yet — everything about it is distinctive.”

