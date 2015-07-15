Watch A Sneak Peek Of The Season 2 Premiere Of “Hollywood Divas”

[anvplayer video=”4230090″]

The Hollywood Divas are back for their second season on TV One.

NewsOne Now takes a sneak peek at the season premiere of the reality show starring Lisa Wu, Elise Neal, Paula Jai Parker, Golden Books, and Countess Vaughn.

NewsOne Now caught up with three of the “Divas” – Golden Brooks, Lisa Wu, and Paula Jai Parker – during the 2015 Essence Fest in New Orleans. During their chat about the show, Brooks explained the phenomenon of Hollywood Divas as “a roundtable” of individuals with varying views on everything.

“I think that is the spice of life,” said Brooks, and then she reminded everyone that “things can get a little ratchet.”

Despite the drama depicted on the show between cast members, Paula Jai Parker said, “We want you guys to feel like you can solve some of your friendship problems through watching us be patient and love and hate and love some more.

Watch a preview of season 2 of Hollywood Divas in the video clip above and be sure to watch the premiere tonight on TV One 9/8c.

