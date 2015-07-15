NewsOne Top 5: Horrific Police Shooting Video Released, Black Kids More Likely To Be Poor Than Whites…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4230086″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about.
- GRAPHIC: California Police Forced To Release Video Showing Shooting Of Unarmed Man
- President Obama On Bill Cosby Accusations: Sex Without Consent Is Rape
- Here’s 50 Cent’s Rather Questionable Reason For Filing For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- NEWS ROUNDUP: Archbishop Desmond Tutu Hospitalized, Obama Compares Himself To Nixon…AND MORE
- Study: Black Children Are More Likely To Live In Poverty Than Children Of Other Races
