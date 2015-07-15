Jan Gaye Talks Life With Marvin Gaye In New Book, “After The Dance”

[anvplayer video=”4230087″]

Jan Gaye, wife of the late soul singer Marvin Gaye, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about her new book, After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye.

Gaye explained she wanted to write the book to “correct some of the things that people think are true; other books that were written about Marvin where they’ve written about our relationship, they really didn’t know a lot of what they were talking about.”

She described her relationship with Gaye and the world they lived in at the end of the 1960s and the beginning of the 1970s as not being “as unusual as people would like to make it sound.”

“I had moments of discomfort, I had moments of absolute bliss, so it was a mixed bag,” she said.

Of the book from Amazon.com:

A riveting cautionary tale about the ecstasy and dangers of loving Marvin Gaye, a performer passionately pursued by all—and a searing memoir of drugs, sex, and old school R&B from the wife of legendary soul icon Marvin Gaye. After her seventeenth birthday in 1973, Janis Hunter met Marvin Gaye—the soulful prince of Motown with the seductive liquid voice whose chart-topping, socially conscious album What’s Going On made him a superstar two years earlier. Despite a seventeen-year-age difference and Marvin’s marriage to the sister of Berry Gordy, Motown’s founder, the enchanted teenager and the emotionally volatile singer began a scorching relationship. One moment Jan was a high school student; the next she was accompanying Marvin to parties, navigating the intriguing world of 1970s-‘80s celebrity; hanging with Don Cornelius on the set of Soul Train, and helping to discover new talent like Frankie Beverly. But the burdens of fame, the chaos of dysfunctional families, and the irresistible temptations of drugs complicated their love.

During their chat, Gaye also discussed some of the more intimate details of their relationship and how the timeless hit “Got To Give It Up“ came into existence. She told Martin, “It was a magical situation that continues to this day — with a lot more drama.”

…The “drama” being the $7.3 million copyright lawsuit against Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke over “Blurred Lines.”

Watch Roland Martin and Jan Gaye discuss her new book, After the Dance: My Life with Marvin Gaye, in the video clip above.

