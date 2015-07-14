Entertainment
#BoycottBravo: Laverne Cox blasted for letting Andy Cohen call Amandla Stenberg a ‘jackhole’


Terry Shropshire, National Correspondent
Laverne Cox, left, and Andre Leon Talley on "WWHL."

Former toast of the town Laverne Cox is being charbroiled over the Twitter grill after the actor allowed “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen to verbally beat up on a 16-year-old girl, Amandla Stenberg on his show recently.

Amandla Stenberg, 16

Cohen had this to say about Stenberg, 16, after she blasted Kylie Jenner for cultural appropriation when Tyga’s girlfriend and youngest Jenner put her hair up in cornrows and said “I woke up like disss.”

“Today’s Jackhole goes to the Instagram feud between Kyie Jenner and Hunger Games star/Jaden Smith’s prom date Amandla Stenberg who criticized Kylie for her cornrows, calling it cultural appropriation. White girls in cornrows…is it ok or nay Laverne and Andre?”

Andre Leon Talley, of course, agreed with Cohen’s thoughts: “To me it’s fine,” he said.

But it was when Cox added, “Umm….Bo Derek,” in reference to the white woman who had cornrows in the 1980s comedy classic “10,” that all hell broke loose.

Twitter let loose on both Cox and Cohen and the aftermath has been brutal and bloody. Take a look:

 

 

After the fierce blowback from fans, Laverne Cox and Andy Cohen’s offered up half-apologies. Check it out, followed by Amandla Stenberg’s comeback and that of her supporters.

 

