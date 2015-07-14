BoycottBravo: Laverne Cox blasted for letting Andy Cohen call Amandla Stenberg a ‘jackhole’

Former toast of the town Laverne Cox is being charbroiled over the Twitter grill after the actor allowed “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen to verbally beat up on a 16-year-old girl, Amandla Stenberg on his show recently.

Cohen had this to say about Stenberg, 16, after she blasted Kylie Jenner for cultural appropriation when Tyga’s girlfriend and youngest Jenner put her hair up in cornrows and said “I woke up like disss.”

“Today’s Jackhole goes to the Instagram feud between Kyie Jenner and Hunger Games star/Jaden Smith’s prom date Amandla Stenberg who criticized Kylie for her cornrows, calling it cultural appropriation. White girls in cornrows…is it ok or nay Laverne and Andre?”

Andre Leon Talley, of course, agreed with Cohen’s thoughts: “To me it’s fine,” he said.

But it was when Cox added, “Umm….Bo Derek,” in reference to the white woman who had cornrows in the 1980s comedy classic “10,” that all hell broke loose.

Twitter let loose on both Cox and Cohen and the aftermath has been brutal and bloody. Take a look:

@amandlastenberg we will not let @Andy silence a brilliant and fearless young queen. Not on our watch. #boycottbravo You tried it! — Modern (@modernlychic) July 14, 2015

I wonder who is the “jackhole” now @Andy Attack a 16yr old girl? This is why I don’t watch the network…I watch Disney!!! #boycottbravo 🙂 — Tameka Ann Kelly (@TamekaAnnKelly) July 14, 2015

We should’ve #boycottbravo when they first began exploiting black women on television, not just because one idiot said the wrong thing. — Casey Bruce (@CaptCaseyBruce) July 14, 2015

Before you make assumptions about BLACK CULTURE that you know nothing about, research is key! @andy @bravotv #BoycottBravo — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) July 14, 2015

Apology not enough; @Andy + @Bravotv must commit to no longer profit from violent, stereotypical images of Black women #boycottbravo — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) July 14, 2015

#BoycottBravo Trends Over Andy Cohen Calling Amandla Stenberg ‘Jackhole of the Day’ http://t.co/n9Ae3VTyzL via @Colorlines — Goldie Taylor (@goldietaylor) July 14, 2015

Whenever the Black community is rightly angry about an issue, the white media showcases a Black celeb saying that we’r wrong. #boycottbravo

After the fierce blowback from fans, Laverne Cox and Andy Cohen’s offered up half-apologies. Check it out, followed by Amandla Stenberg’s comeback and that of her supporters.

