All The Reasons Amandla Stenberg Is Your New Shero


Roz Edward
Amandla Stenberg

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Many of us first came to the acquaintance of the adorable Amandla Stenberg as “Rue” in The Hunger Games. And while the world hated that she was cast (gasp, how dare they put a Black girl in a Black girl’s role), we were living for it.

Amandla is only 16 and she’s been able to shift the world’s perspectives with her refreshing since of culture and racial appropriation. She put out a video entitled: Don’t Cash Crop My Cornrows and that video went viral, exposing a teenager’s frustration with our culture being made into a trend.

Amandla asked, “What would America be like if it loved Black people as much as it loves Black culture?” An interesting and thought-provoking question from an amazing teen who just wants Black people to be celebrated.

Amandla’s voice has quickly become one that champions for Blacks. She continued her cultural appropriation dialogue when she took cornrow-wearing Kylie Jenner to task. Many celebrities came to the defense of Jenner, including Justin Bieber and Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen.

On his show, Andy called Amandla a “jackhole” for her Kylie comments and what’s most shocking is that Laverne Cox and Andre Leon-Talley, who were both guests on the show let it happen. They did not defend Amandla, nor did they chastise Cohen for giving the 16-year-old the horrible label.

But, as expected, Amandla had the classiest response ever.

Gosh, we just love her and here’s why.

1. She Knows Exactly How To Respond To Haters (Who Call Her A ‘Jackhole’) With Grace

 

Instagram Photo

2. She Wants The World To Know Black People Are Beautiful

 

“when u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter.”

3. She Said This To Kylie Jenner

 

4. She Comes With A Powerful Message: Don’t Cash Crop On My Cornrows

 

Instagram Photo

5. She’s Bold Enough To Go To Prom With Jaden Smith…In A Dress

 

Instagram Photo

6. She Makes Time For Her Girls

 

Instagram Photo

7. She’s a Trend Setter

 

Instagram Photo

8. She Rocks Bantu Knots (#NoAppropriation)

Why do you love Amandla Stenberg?

