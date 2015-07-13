Serena Williams Just Made History, So Why Are We Talking About Her Body?

[anvplayer video=”4230095″]

Former professional tennis player Zina Garrison joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the controversy surrounding attacks on Serena Williams for her physique and claims she used steroids.

Garrison told Martin she believes the allegations that Williams used steroids are “absolutely ridiculous.” She said the Women’s Tennis Association has one of the strongest, if not the strongest rules next to the Olympics, as far as drug testing is concerned.

“Serena has been muscular for quite some time — as long as I’ve known her. I’ve known her since she was seven-years-old, by the time she hit fifteen, she’s had problems with her weight going up and down — she is fit, and every time when someone gets an opportunity to do what she’s doing — even Martina Navratilova had the same similar question come up all the time.” She continued, “I would like to see Americans stop — to just enjoy what’s happening as far as history is concerned and stop worrying about whether someone is cheating. Because when we do get into a situation with people we do know are cheating, we sometimes choose not to address them.”

Later on during the show, Garrison questioned Serena Williams’ critics saying, “Every time a top tennis player is at the max of doing something that has the chance to do or break history, they have to be cheating.”

Garrison continued that we have the opportunity to witness history if Williams captures the U.S. Open title, instead, “we’re on this conversation talking about the way she looks and possible steroids.”

David Frum Attempts To Clarify Tweets About Serena Williams And Steroids

[anvplayer video=”4230096″]

Former Bush speechwriter David Frum joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to clarify the remarks he made on Twitter regarding Serena Williams and steroids.

Frum explained that after commenting on a New York Times article that discussed the body image of Williams and other tennis players, he posted two tweets on his public timeline, followed by a quote from the story.

Serena Williams’ “rivals could try to emulate her physique, but most of them choose not to.” http://t.co/40W01g14n7 — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 11, 2015

During a Twitter exchange with one of his followers, Frum said that three of the tweets he intended as a direct message were posted to his public timeline as a result of his “own incompetence.”

The following image contains screenshots of Frum’s tweets suggesting Williams had used an illegal substance to attain her success on the tennis court: Once these messages hit his public timeline, the firestorm ensued. When asked if he was actually insinuating that Williams uses steroids, Frum said, “I have no idea whether Serena Williams uses steroids or not.” He went on to cite allegations that other tennis stars may have used steroids and mentioned an incident from 2011 where according to the New York Post, Williams fled to the panic room in her Los Angeles home when she mistook a sports association drug tester for an intruder. According to the Post, the tester was there to perform a random drug test. Police responded to a 911 call at the Williams residence and left after the misunderstanding was cleared up. The Post also reported it is unknown if Williams submitted to the drug test at that time. Watch Roland Martin, former tennis star Zina Garrison, ESPN’s Howard Bryant, former Bush speech writer David Frum, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the controversy over Serena Williams’ physique and the media alleging she used steroids in the players above. Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes. SEE ALSO: Serena Williams Nabs Her 21st Grand Slam Win, Wins 6th Wimbledon Title

Also On Atlanta Daily World: