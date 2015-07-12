Sabine Raymonvil: Miami Fla. Cop Investigated For Participation In Porn Films

Sabine Raymonvil, 30, an 8-year veteran with the Miami Police Department, is under investigation after allegations emerged that she has participated in pornographic films since joining the force, Local10.com reports.

Among those whom Raymonvil performs sex acts with in the films, which were obtained by Local 10, is Emerson Callum. Callum is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison “after being convicted of drugging and raping women who auditioned for his company in 2012.”

Lavont Flanders, a former Miami Beach police officer who was the cameraman in the films, was also convicted with Callum.

After initially refusing to speak with media, Raymonvil insisted that she never made porn while she was a police officer.

“Right now there is a lot going on with this whole situation,” Raymonvil said. “It’s currently under investigation by two police agencies. So I can’t say very much. I’m willing to speak with you after the investigations are closed.

Read more from Local 1o:

A source close to the investigation alleged that Raymonvil appeared in the porn films well into her tenure as a cop. Her social media postings show a woman who enjoys the club life, sporting photos of Raymonvil with Snoop Dogg, football player Daunte Culpepper, actor Idris Elba, actor Laz Alonso, Hollywood film director John Singleton and Miami Commissioner Kion Hardemon, among others. There are no direct rules forbidding officers from engaging in pornography, but it could fall under other common police policies such as conduct unbecoming.

The Miami Police Department has not issued a statement.

