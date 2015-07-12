Rapper Capo, member of Chief Keef’s group, murdered in Chicago

A double tragedy in Chicago is the horrific and continual bloodbath that has bombarded this world-class city for the past couple of years.

Rapper Capo, who was affiliated with notorious Chief Keef’s Glo Gang, was ambushed murdered on the South Side of Chicago — and then the alleged murderers also killed an infant during their hasty getaway.

The Chicago Police Department relayed to TMZ that Capo was killed on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., with Capo taking bullets in the back and hip.

Someone at the scene shot video of the deceased 22-year-old lying in a pool of gushing blood before he was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Just as tragically, the entertainment blog report that the suspects sped off like a bullet and they struck and killed a 13-month-old a baby in stroller with their vehicle.

The only good thing is that police said they have two suspects in custody, police stated.

(Photos: Instagram)

