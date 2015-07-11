How To Not Get Back At Your Ex: Safaree’s New Girl Is A Convicted Felon

Nicki Minaj and Safari have been over for a while now but she, like the rest of us, might be interested in news that her ex, Safaree, definitely did not “step up” from her as some people have said. (Mostly referring to aesthetics more than anything, and even then, that is questionable.) According to reports from Bossip.com, Safaree’s new boo, Zantio Santiago, was in trouble with the law two years ago. Santiago was found guilty of a tax scam. The former healthcare professional stole patients private information when she worked at Baptist Health Care System, and was using it in a scheme that would file fake tax returns, earning quite a bit of change on each false claim.

Santiago would have faced up to a decade in prison based on the private information theft but ended up taking a plea deal which resulted in a $100 fine, 100 hours of community service, and three years probation. Now the past is in the past and she seemed to have turned a new leaf, working as make-up artist and of course being a Wild-N-Out girl but we can’t help but ask if Safari was aware of all of these things before they got together. Moreover, Nicki now has ammunition for any shade she may throw. Or maybe she’s not petty like you know some people on the Internet will be. We’ll be watching.

