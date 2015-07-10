NewsOne Now Top 5: Confederate Flag Comes Down, Trump Is Winning & MORE!

[anvplayer video=”4230098″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about.
- South Carolina Removes The Confederate Flag From Statehouse
- The ‘Dangerous’ Denial Of The True History Of The Confederacy, Confederate Flag, Racism, & America
- Donald Trump Surges In National Polls After Mexican Insults, Dominates Social Media
- Flaw In Background Check Allowed Dylann Roof To Purchase Gun
- FBI Director Unsure If Dylann Roof’s Charleston Attack Was Act Of Terrorism
Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours