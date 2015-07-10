Lucia McBath, Mother Of Jordan Davis: Gun Laws In This Country Are “A Means For Legal Lynching”

[anvplayer video=”4230100″]

On Friday, Lucia McBath, mother of slain teen Jordan Davis, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about the documentary 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets. The new documentary takes a 360 degree view of the murder, the trial and the struggles Davis’ parents went through while seeking justice for their son.

A large part of 3 ½ Minutes focuses on Davis’ parents: his father Ron, and his mother, Lucia McBath, who never faltered in the pursuit of justice for their son. Silver expertly slips into their lives as they mourn Jordan, their grief shown in ways profound and mundane: a close-up of McBath’s hands, twisted in prayer or wringing in pain, or sadly applying her makeup. Bowed, but not broken. The film also shines a light on Michael Dunn, so apparently clueless in his virulent racism as to almost be unbelievable (his affection for his puppy “Charlie,” juxtaposed with the lack of remorse for the child he killed, is chilling). The film underscores Dunn’s incredible arrogance by showing it coming from his own mouth. You hear him spewing stereotypes in taped calls from jail, saying things like, “Where’s their dads?” or “Maybe he would’ve killed somebody if it hadn’t been me.”

McBath explained the documentary “tells the entire story, the court story that nobody knows about — the behind the scenes, closed door story and the angst that his (Jordan Davis’) father and I felt for those two years trying to fight for justice not only for Jordan, but for the boys (who were also victimized by Michael Dunn).”

“It’s very, very relevant to what we are seeing in the country today,” said McBath.

“So we are hoping through our story to really talk about and bring those conversations to light about implicit biases in this country by organizations and individuals in this country … that are not being explicitly played out through gun violence.”

When talking about how gun laws across the country have emboldened individuals to “interpret them anyway that they want to” in terms of justifying their “violent actions,” McBath said, “I believe the gun laws in this country are basically a means for legal lynching.”

McBath explained she understands that her words can be interpreted as “hard rhetoric,” but she firmly believes “we have to be able to change the gun laws in this country” because they are “too expansive.”

She continued, we should make changes to gun laws, where people retain their second amendment rights and have a “common sense balance” implemented where people are not allowed to use their firearms for “their own explicit violent reasons.”

