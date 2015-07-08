HipHollywood: Marlon Wayans Spoofs “Fifty Shades Of Grey”

[anvplayer video=”4230107″]

Funnyman Marlon Wayans has inked a deal with Open Road Films for the upcoming spoof of the sultry Fifty Shades of Grey, titled Fifty Shades of Black.

HipHollywood caught up with the longtime comedian/actor to talk about what inspired him to not only write the film, but also to produce and star as the leading man, Christian Black.

Wayans told HipHollywood that he went to see Fifty Shades and said, “We have to do a Black version of this, ’cause this is ridiculous.”

Though the original film was a drama, Wayans said, “They left so many jokes on the table. So I’m just going for what is the funny version of that movie.”

If past performance is any indication of future success, Wayans’ Fifty Shades of Black is bound to keep moviegoers wanting more.

