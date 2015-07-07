Will A ‘Dog Fight’ Ensue In The SC State House Over The Confederate Flag?

[anvplayer video=”4230111″]

Rep. Joseph H. Neal (D-SC) joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the ongoing battle in the South Carolina Legislature over the Confederate flag.

On Monday, the South Carolina State Senate voted 37-3 to have the Confederate flag removed from the South Carolina State grounds, but the same may not hold true in the South Carolina State House of Representatives.

Martin, host of NewsOne Now, called the looming battle over the Confederate flag a “dog fight” that could in actuality just be getting started – despite Monday’s State Senate vote.

When asked if there are enough votes in the South Carolina House to get a bill passed in order to bring the Confederate flag down, Rep. Neal said, “I believe in the House there will be a challenge.” State Rep. Neal explained that “there is apparently a move to substitute the Blue Bonnie Flag for the Battle Flag.” Neal also said he was unsure how that would “shake out in the House as of yet.”

According to Rep. Neal, there is an “understanding” that an effort to keep some remnant of the Confederacy on South Carolina State grounds is in the works. He told Martin, “In talking to some of my colleagues across the aisle, there seems to be an effort to substitute another Confederate flag for the Battle Flag.”

So if the bait and switch is truly in effect, Neal said, “it really does not solve this issue.”

The vote in the South Carolina State House of Representatives is slated to take place at 2 PM EST, stay tuned for details.

Watch Roland Martin and South Carolina State Representative Rep. Joseph H. Neal discuss the battle being waged within the South Carolina State Legislature in the video clip above.

