WealthyU: 5 Tips To Reboot Your Retirement

[anvplayer video=”4230112″]

Many of us never really think about our retirement, but in actuality, we really should think about saving for the “golden years” all the time.

There are many individuals who do not have enough money to retire and live the “right kind of retirement,” where they do not have to constantly worry about running out of money.

America’s Wealth Coach Deborah Owens joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to help all of us plan for our later years by way of her 5 Tips to Reboot Your Retirement.

According to Owens, “nearly two-thirds of millennials have nothing saved and fifty percent of baby-boomers have nothing saved for retirement.” Fortunately there’s good news; there is still time to “reboot” your retirement savings.

In order to get a “nest egg” growing for retirement, Owens offered five tips to help you reboot your retirement savings. Her tips are as follows:

Retirement Reboot Tips:

Determine what you need to save

Evaluate your situation

Find the money

Evaluate growth funds

Set it on autopilot

Watch Roland Martin and financial guru Deborah Owens discuss how to reboot your retirement in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

WealthyU: Take The Frantic Out Of Your Finances With These Fiscally Fit Tips

Also On Atlanta Daily World: