Meet The New U.S. Teen Track Star Who Is Making Usain Bolt Look Slow

When it comes to track, for the last few years or so, Usain Bolt has simply been BAE. There is no two ways about it. Although often coming across as a little too arrogant for some of his haters, most of his supporters – like me – just believe that it would simply be a lie not to call him the greatest at what he does. (It’s not cocky if it’s true right?) And indeed he has been the fastest man on the planet for quite some time now, collecting medals left and right.

But it looks like that title is coming under threat. Trayvon Bromell, a nineteen year-old college student at Baylor University, became the first U.S. teen to qualify for the world championship in the men’s 100th after finishing second in the USATF Outdoor Championships in Oregon last Thursday. Bromeli ran 9.84 seconds; my legs are shaking just thinking about how fast that is.

Bolt has not had the best season so far as is, being challenged by one Justin Gatlin in his races so far. Will Bolt bounce back and show why he’s been BAE these last few years or is his reign over? We will see. Either way, your move Bolt. Quite literally.

