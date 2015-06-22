Rev. Jim Wallis: White Privilege Is The Benefit Of White Supremacy

[anvplayer video=”4278411″]

What role does White supremacy play in White privilege?

Rev. Jim Wallis told Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now, “White privilege is the benefit of White supremacy.” He added, “No matter where I go, no matter what I say, no matter where I live, no matter who my allies are — no matter how much I fight against racism — I as a White man can never escape White privilege in this country.”

“And Whites don’t want to talk about White privilege, they want to talk about the problems minorities have that we can help with,” said Wallis.

He continued, “The problem at the heart of it is Whiteness. Whiteness is an ideology, it’s an idolatry.”

Watch Roland Martin, Rev. Jim Wallis, Christian Writer and Political Activist, Bishop Harry Jackson, Senior Pastor, Hope Christian Church, Dr. Cleo Manago, CEO of the Black Men’s Xchange, and Danielle Moodie-Mills, Chief Creative Officer of Politini Media and NBC BLK Contributor, discuss what type of conversation America needs to have regarding race in the aftermath of the Charleston massacre in the video clip above.

