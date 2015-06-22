All Categories
Kendrick Lamar Hops On Jidenna’s ‘Classic Man’ Remix


Jidenna/Kendrick Lamar

Source: Amanda Edwards/Jason LaVeris / Getty

Kendrick Lamar just jumped on the remix of  Jidenna‘s “Classic Man,” a cut that might become the song of the summer. And while Lamar isn’t the typical “classic man” Jidenna raps about on his song, lyrics like “I got key to my city/I got key to California/I might legalize your homicide and mourn marijuana” he prove the Compton rapper is classic in his own right. Listen to the “Classic Man” remix below.

Watch Jidenna give us insight on his “Classic Man” style below.

[anvplayer video=”4244534″]

 

