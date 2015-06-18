Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

NewsOne Top 5: Pregnant Black Woman & 12-Year-Old Girl Roughed Up By Ohio Cops…AND MORE


NewsOne Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230156″]

In today’s NewsOne Top 5, we take a quick look at the stories trending on NewsOne.com that you are talking about. Today’s list includes:

For these stories and more, stay tuned to NewsOne. Follow us on Twitter and be sure to friend us on our Facebook page to stay up to date with all of the latest news.

Golden State Warriors , Guy Torry , hbo , kerry washington , NBA , ohio police , Rachel Dolezal , roland martin

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now