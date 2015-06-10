Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Graduation fails, outrageous prom fashions, and Jaden Smith’s Superhero outfit


NewsOne Now
1 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230175″]

It’s hump day and that means it’s Wildin’ Out Wednesday on NewsOne Now. Comedians Mr. Tony Woods, Kiana Dancie, and Khai Morgan join guest host Mo Ivory to share a few laughs.

This week, the Wildin’ Out Wednesday crew takes a look at a few graduation ceremony fails and some outrageous prom fashions that left Mo Ivory asking, “Is that a prom or a strip club?”

Plus, Jaden Smith’s superhero-inspired prom outfit had Khai Morgan remarking, “That’s how he dress everyday.”

Check out these suspect prom fashions in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

See Also:

WTH? Thursday: Airplane Dumps Poop On Girl’s Birthday Party…AND MORE

jaden smith , Khai Morgan , Kiana Dancie , newsone now , Prom Fashions , roland martin , Tony Woods , Wildin' Out Wednesday.

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now