Newspaper: Prosecutor made offensive remarks in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ An assistant county attorney in Kentucky made fun of crime victims, women, immigrants and others in court and has been suspended without pay, a newspaper reported.

Jefferson County prosecutor Karl Price was reprimanded earlier this week for deriding Korean-Americans as “foreigners.” The Courier-Journal conducted a review of recent arraignments Price had participated in and found he has also made offensive comments about the disabled and even African-Americans, even though he himself is Black.

When a Black defendant appeared who was caught running away from police, Price said: “I thought you Black guys could run, but you never get away from police.”

Another comment cited in the article (http://cjky.it/1KP9O96 ) was when a defendant, an immigrant, said she wouldn’t pay her bail. Price warned she would stay in jail “or just go back to _ what country are you from?”

District Judge David Holton told him “that’s enough of that.”

Price was suspended without pay Thursday. He referred questions to the county attorney’s office.

Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell wrote Price a letter on Thursday after reading the newspaper’s article.

“That article references specific instances of conduct by you in Arraignment Court which are quite disturbing to me and this office,” O’Connell wrote.

O’Connell previously reprimanded Price for a letter he sent to a Korean family concerning a contract dispute with Hwang’s Martial Arts Academy. On Tuesday, O’Connell had ordered that Price undergo sensitivity training.

Price told Insider Louisville last week that those remarks were not derogatory and that he assumed some of the Hwangs were “illegal aliens” because of their “broken English.” He apologized for the language in the letter, “if I’ve offended anyone.”

