Fit!Live!Win!: Camp Fit TV Combats Childhood Obesity

It’s Fit!Live!Win on NewsOne Now, and we’re taking a look at Camp Fit’s fight against childhood obesity and their holistic approach to encouraging our youth to live healthier lifestyles.

Over the past thirty years, obesity rates in African-American children have nearly tripled. There are times when parents and kids need a little extra help getting overweight children to drop a few pounds. Camp Fit TV has developed a program to assist those parents and children looking to transform their lives through their goal of “getting kids healthy today to have a better quality of life tomorrow.”

From CampFit.tv:

This program plays a vital role in decreasing the number of at-risk children who suffer from childhood obesity, the challenges of teenage peer pressure, struggle with low self esteem, and/or live with the aftermath of academic failure. Through fitness training, life skills development, and academic empowerment, CAMP FIT motivates children to overcome personal obstacles while getting and staying FIT.

Camp Fit TV founder Rob Howze and camp participant Joshua Baptist joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to talk about the obesity epidemic in America and what they’re doing about it.

“We just try to be some kind of haven where we can kind of pour some nutrition into this, some exercise and really most importantly, some ideas for parents — how to live healthier,” Howze told Martin.

He added that a shift of choice could change your whole perspective.

Joshua Baptist explained that through the Camp Fit program, he lost 10 – 15 pounds over the course of six weeks.

Baptist credits the program with changing his mindset about what to eat. Now, instead of eating junk food as a snack, he said he’d rather have vegetables.

Watch Martin, Howze, and Baptist discuss the program in the video clip above.

