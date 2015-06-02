Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Attacked For Doing Her Job

[anvplayer video=”4230193″]

Former Maryland Gov. Bob Ehrlich came out against state attorney Marilyn Mosby and defended Baltimore police officers Monday night during his appearance on FOX News’ The O’Reilly Factor.

According to The Daily Caller, Ehrlich said Baltimore and Maryland police officers are “very fearful” state attorney Marilyn Mosby “does not have their back.”

On Tuesday, Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now Panel featuring Behavioral Health Expert Cleo Manago, former Florida Lt. Governor Jennifer Carroll, Dr. Wilmer Leon, host of Inside the Issues, and Avis Jones-DeWeever from the Exceptional Leadership Institute for Women discussed former Gov. Bob Ehrlich’s disparaging comments against Mosby.

Martin kicked off the conversation, reminding viewers that Mosby is the Baltimore State’s Attorney and “her job is to prosecute when she sees a crime. Whether or not that person is a cop or not a cop.”

“But all of a sudden because she chose to prosecute six cops — all h*ll is breaking loose and the entire police department is in a sense shutting itself down, slowing down, and people like former Gov. Bob Ehrlich are giving them cover by somehow saying that even they are above the law.”

“This goes right to the them vs. us mentality, which has caused this whole problem in the first place,” said NewsOne Now panelist Dr. Wilmer Leon.

He continued, “Marilyn Mosby is doing her job, but there has been this closed rank, this occupier vs. occupied mentality.”

“They are really engaged in a public relations campaign, trying their best to create a narrative that a jury, even after seeing the evidence and hearing witnesses, is going to say, ‘well the police were just doing their job.’”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the attack on State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: