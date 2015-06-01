She’s Here! First Photographs of Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, break the Internet

She’s here.

Two days ago, it was reported that Bruce Jenner would appear as a woman in an upcoming Vanity Fair issue. Now, for the first time, she has been revealed to the public.

Introducing Caitlyn Jenner, Vanity Fair magazine’s July cover star. Shot by Annie Leibovitz, the first portraits of Caitlyn were taken in her Malibu home. Inside the issue, Jenner speaks about her transitional journey:

“If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life.’”

Watch below for behind-the-scenes video of Caitlyn’s cover shoot with Annie Leibovitz.

Shortly after the cover was revealed, Bruce Jenner’s Twitter account was deleted, and Caitlyn Jenner’s Twitter was born.

I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 1, 2015

Transgender rights activist and #girlslikeus advocate Janet Mock also took to Twitter to comment on the historical moment, pointing out the correct usage of pronouns to address Jenner.

Why are people so basic and still saying Bruce & he? The cover line LITERALLY says, “Call me Cailtyn.” #usehername #CallMeCaitlyn — Janet Mock (@janetmock) June 1, 2015

And in a tweet that says what we were all thinking, Mock kept it real about Caitlyn Jenner’s debut as it relates to the Kardashian family.

And yes, the ultimate form of shade is not spelling Caitlyn with the requisite family “K.” #CallMeCaitlyn — Janet Mock (@janetmock) June 1, 2015

Happy Birthday, Caitlyn. You can catch Jenner’s debut on stands June 9.

