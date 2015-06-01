Redskins’ WR Pierre Garcon Plans For Life After The Gridiron With SpinFire Pizza Franchise

[anvplayer video=”4230196″]

According to the NFL Players Association, the average NFL career lasts about three years and is one of the shortest in all of professional sports. For many players, life after football consists of financial peril, forcing many to strategically plan for the rest of their lives at a young age.

Washington Redskins’ Wide Receiver Pierre Garcon has his eyes set on the future. He joined Roland Martin Monday on NewsOne Now to discuss one of his entrepreneurial endeavors as a restaurant franchiser of SpinFire Pizza.

From SpinFirePizza.com:

SpinFire offers made-to-order individual pizzas and salads topped with your choice of the finest gourmet ingredients. Our pizzas are freshly-baked in 90 seconds in our unique revolving surface oven. SpinFire also serves homemade gelato, beer and wine. Garcon told Martin he decided to get into restaurant franchising after being part of a promotional campaign with another pizza chain and as a way to “diversify” himself. There are currently two SpinFire Pizza locations in the Washington D.C. area and according to Garcon, the pizza restaurant chain is looking to expand on college campuses, as well as continue expansion in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garcon also said SpinFire Pizza is expected to open a location in Dubai in one of the world’s largest malls. Watch Roland Martin and Pierre Garcon discuss franchising SpinFire Pizza in the video clip above.

